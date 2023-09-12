Tuesday’s Weather: Scattered rain possible today with slightly cooler temps

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Today is finally the day our decent cold front moves through the area, marking a temporary end to 90-degree heat as well as some better rain chances for the remainder of the week! This morning we’re waking up to temps in the 60s and 70s with a few showers/thundershowers out and about as the cold front steadily moves into our northern zones. Rain coverage will not be overly impressive today, but it still wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrellas close by. Expect temperatures this afternoon to range anywhere from the upper 80s for our northern and central counties to the lower 90s in a few warm spots for Deep East Texas. Mother Nature’s tap really turns on for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible in multiple rounds thanks to a train of upper-level disturbances overhead. It’ll be important that you plan on encountering some of this rain each day, so keep the umbrella and First Alert Weather App close by, as well as plenty of time to get wherever you’re going safely. Thanks to the extra cloud cover and scattered rain, temperatures for most of the area will remain in the lower to middle 80s for the second half of the work week, marking a huge change compared to the 90s and 100s we’ve suffered through this summer! Some scattered rain will be possible on Saturday, then skies trend dry for our Sunday and Monday with afternoon temperatures gradually warming back into the upper 80s to start out the next work week.

