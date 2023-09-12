Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Tuesday’s Weather: Scattered rain possible today with slightly cooler temps

Spotty showers and t'showers today with temps ranging in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Today is finally the day our decent cold front moves through the area, marking a temporary end to 90-degree heat as well as some better rain chances for the remainder of the week! This morning we’re waking up to temps in the 60s and 70s with a few showers/thundershowers out and about as the cold front steadily moves into our northern zones. Rain coverage will not be overly impressive today, but it still wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrellas close by. Expect temperatures this afternoon to range anywhere from the upper 80s for our northern and central counties to the lower 90s in a few warm spots for Deep East Texas. Mother Nature’s tap really turns on for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible in multiple rounds thanks to a train of upper-level disturbances overhead. It’ll be important that you plan on encountering some of this rain each day, so keep the umbrella and First Alert Weather App close by, as well as plenty of time to get wherever you’re going safely. Thanks to the extra cloud cover and scattered rain, temperatures for most of the area will remain in the lower to middle 80s for the second half of the work week, marking a huge change compared to the 90s and 100s we’ve suffered through this summer! Some scattered rain will be possible on Saturday, then skies trend dry for our Sunday and Monday with afternoon temperatures gradually warming back into the upper 80s to start out the next work week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Jacob Branscom, 23, (left) and Tyler Arvizo, 23 were arrested on Friday.
Zavalla police arrest 2 on drug, gun charges after traffic stop
An engine crew from Pennsylvania diligently keeping watch on the Panola 4017 Fire on Sept. 9.
Hundreds of summer wildfires leave Texas with long road to recovery
Images of recalled Mid America dog food.
Mount Pleasant pet food company recalls product for salmonella concerns
Heavy smoke covers the southern Jasper County region on the morning of Sept. 11. View from the...
Gist Road Wildfire in Jasper County burns more than 400 acres

Latest News

Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
“It definitely needed to happen. My concern is, what’s the repercussions of everything they did...
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
City of Chandler
City of Chandler to consider ordinance outlawing ‘abortion trafficking’
Jack Elementary students observe Patriot Day in memory of school namesake
Tyler students remember school namesake killed in Sept. 11 attacks