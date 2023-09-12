Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Massive sinkhole opens in San Francisco after water main bursts

A huge sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a busy intersection in the middle of a wealthy San Francisco neighborhood, causing chaos for local residents.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
From TMX

SAN FRANCISCO, California - A huge sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a busy intersection in the middle of a wealthy San Francisco neighborhood, causing chaos for local residents and businesses alike.

The intersection of Fillmore and Green Streets, a six minute drive from the Golden Gate Bridge, collapsed on Monday morning after a large nearby water main broke the night before, leaving a deep crater estimated to be around 21 feet wide and at least six feet deep.

