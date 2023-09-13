Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3rd generation Longview cobbler explains old-world trade

3rd generation Longview cobbler explains old-world trade
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some skills aren’t learned in college, but passed down from generation to generation, and one East Texas business is proof of that.

Cobbling, now called shoe or boot repair, is a lot more than just repairing.

Cobbler: From the word ‘cobeler’, meaning ‘mender of shoes’ is a skill that James Bradley’s family has done for generations.

“My grandfather my father and I have been in the shoe business for a long time. I have ladies that come in with shoes 30 years old, and want them repaired because they fit their feet so good,” Bradley says.

It’s a skill that goes back to the 16th century, when all footwear was made and repaired by hand.

“It’s good to see old folks smile when they’ve got something they treasure, and want to wear it , and you can fix it for them and they enjoy that,” James says.

Still using old tools and machines, Bradley does everything from stitching to buffing and shining, to leather repair.

“I don’t think you can find this anymore. It’s old, it’s passed down,” he says.

“I think it’s very important, because you have a lot of people that have their favorite boots, we’re not talking about throwaway boots we’re talking boots that they can repair. And you don’t find many people that can repair them,” says customer Jerry Willingham.

Bradley’s designs in special shoes have actually helped people with disabilities walk properly.

“If you have problems with your feet, it’s hard to walk. One hip’s shorter than the other, one leg is shorter than the other, so you have to build one shoe up. Get it corrected, and they walk better,” he says.

He can put a shine on a shoe like glass, but that’s not what he’s in it for.

“If you can help somebody walk, that’s good thing,” says Bradley.

One thing that is modern about Bradley’s business: the supply chain. He often has to wait on materials for his work to begin.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

