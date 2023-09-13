Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Rain chances diminish today...increasing again tomorrow morning.
Rain chances decrease this PM...Increases tomorrow morning.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Some nice rainfall in many areas today and more is expected through at least Saturday morning. Temperatures will be cooler as well because of the clouds...rain...cold frontal passage. Rainfall totals are expected to be from .50″ to 1.50″ over the next few days, with some getting a bit less and some, more. Not expecting much in the way of severe weather, but isolated thundershowers/storms will be possible. The best chances for rain will likely be during the morning hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. As we head into the weekend, we could see a bit more sun and then warmer temperatures. Back into the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday...and even a bit warmer on Wednesday of next week. A Reminder...Even though we are seeing some nice rainfall...Burn Bans are still in effect!!! No changes in the Burn Bans.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
This reunion was three years in the making. Because of COVID-19, 94-year-old Barbara Carolan of...
Granddaughter takes 94-year-old grandmother across country to say final goodbye to 90-year-old sister
New York Jets
Jets win in OT with punt return TD by SFA standout Xavier Gipson
The Angelina County Commissioners court approved an increase in landfill service rates for...
Angelina County commissioners approve landfill rate increase
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in

Latest News

Rain chances increase tomorrow morning.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingtertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
More clouds and increasing rain chances will keep temperatures cooler than normal this week