Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Body found in northwest Arizona identified 27 years later as California veteran

Authorities say the body of a California man has been identified more than 27 years after being found in a northwest Arizona desert area
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
Thumb print and magnifying glass.(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a California man has been identified more than 27 years after being found in a northwest Arizona desert area, authorities said Tuesday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said remains of a man between 30 and 40 years old were discovered near Kingman in January 1996. The man, now identified as Sherman George from the Los Angeles area, died from a gunshot wound to the head, was buried in a shallow grave and may have been a homicide victim, officials said.

Attempts to identify the remains were unsuccessful until February, when sheriff’s investigators sent a DNA sample to a Texas-based forensic research company.

Using advanced DNA testing, scientists identified the man as George, who sheriff's officials said was an Army veteran who was known to frequent the deserts in California and Arizona with his military friends prior to his death.

They said George was estranged from his family, who last saw him in late 1994, and he had never been reported missing.

Most Read

Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
This reunion was three years in the making. Because of COVID-19, 94-year-old Barbara Carolan of...
Granddaughter takes 94-year-old grandmother across country to say final goodbye to 90-year-old sister
New York Jets
Jets win in OT with punt return TD by SFA standout Xavier Gipson
The Angelina County Commissioners court approved an increase in landfill service rates for...
Angelina County commissioners approve landfill rate increase
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in

Latest News

Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with...
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting