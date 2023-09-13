Central Texas fake Instagram account under investigation by police

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas police department is investigating a fictitious Instagram account that had posted vulgar quotes and pictures of various Clifton Independent School District High School students.

The Clifton Police Department has been able to trace the deleted Instagram account to the phone number and IP address of two local suspects after obtaining a court order.

“I can confirm that these posts were NOT…I repeat NOT made during school hours or on CISD property, or at any CISD sponsored event. We know this because all the IP addresses are time and date stamped, and none of them were time or date stamped during school hours,” said Clifton Police Department Chief Blanton.

According to Blanton, the IP addresses were traced back to home internet routers, not Clifton ISD routers.

It is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed.

