Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

CUTE: Dogs rush the field and take over high school soccer game

A high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota, was disrupted Tuesday after two adorable fans ran out on the pitch. (SOURCE: KMOT)
By KMOT staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two excited and adorable fans caused a ruff moment at a high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota.

The Minot High Magicians were taking on the Jamestown Blue Jays Tuesday night when two dogs ran out on the pitch.

The interruption happened halfway through the first half of the match.

Officials had to pause the game for about a minute, which was the perfect amount of time for one of the dogs to get a belly rub from a player.

The dogs quickly went on their way and allowed the game to resume.

It’s not clear which team the canines were rooting for, but Minot and Jamestown played to a 0-0 draw.

Copyright 2023 KMOT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This reunion was three years in the making. Because of COVID-19, 94-year-old Barbara Carolan of...
Granddaughter takes 94-year-old grandmother across country to say final goodbye to 90-year-old sister
An alligator was removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin.
Alligator removed from Lufkin lake
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
New York Jets
Jets win in OT with punt return TD by SFA standout Xavier Gipson
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in

Latest News

Still using old tools and machines, James Bradley does everything from stitching to buffing and...
3rd generation Longview cobbler explains old-world trade
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Tyler Water System Study
Congressman Moran supports U.S. House Speaker McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry
Congressman Moran supports U.S. House Speaker McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry
Longview apartment residents rescued from second-story window sent to hospital
Longview apartment residents rescued from second-story window sent to hospital
Dr. Ed discusses new CDC recommended COVID-19 booster
Dr. Ed discusses new CDC recommended COVID-19 booster