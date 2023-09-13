Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fund for Veterans’ Assistance awards $1.8M in grants to 9 East Texas veteran service organizations

Check presented to Habitat for Humanity by the FVA.
Check presented to Habitat for Humanity by the FVA.(Texas Veteran's Commission)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) awarded over $1.8M in grants to nine East Texas veteran service organizations Wednesday.

The funding will provide services to more than 1,800 veterans and their families in over 30 counties in the FVA East Texas region according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“I want to sincerely thank each of our award recipients for serving our veteran communities across the Lone Star State,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “Your organizations are recognized for making a difference in lives of those who served.”

This grant presentation, the second stop on TVC’s FVA Bic Check Tour, was made by TVC Vice Chair and Air Force veteran Kimberlee Shaneyfelt at Habitat for Humanity of Smith County in Tyler. Fund presentations will continue through the first weeks of October in Fort Worth, Dallas, Abilene, El Paso, Edinburg, San Marcos, and New Braunfels.

FVA grants awarded Wednesday include:

  • Ark-Tex Council of Governments: a $5,000 grant for financial assistance
  • Cass County: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance
  • Community Services of Northeast Texas, Inc: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance
  • Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Economic Development District: a $235,000 grant for home modification
  • East Texas Council of Governments: a $250,000 grant for transportation programs and services
  • East Texas Veterans Community Council: a $250,000 grant for support services
  • Habitat for Humanity of Smith County: a $200,000 grant for home modification
  • Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity: a $200,000 grant for home modification
  • The Salvation Army of Lufkin: a $100,000 grant for financial assistance

According to the release, funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Check presented to Cass County by the FVA.
Check presented to Cass County by the FVA.(Texas Veteran's Commission)

