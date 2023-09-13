More passing rain showers remain likely through the rest of the week across deep east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A much-needed weather pattern change has brought many parts of the Piney Woods some beneficial rainfall today. What is even better is that this pattern will keep our rain odds in the likely category from now through Friday before our odds for getting wet taper down as we progress through the weekend.

The higher rain chances will keep highs in the 80′s from now through Saturday. In other words, some wet weather and cooler temperatures will team up to bring us some rain and heat relief to the Piney Woods over the next few days.

It should be noted that despite our high daily rain chances, it will not be a continuous rain all day long. There will be many periods where it may stay dry where you live. It is just the odds of receiving measurable rainfall during the day is likely.

Also, rainfall amounts will not be overly excessive since the rain showers will not contain the high rainfall rates we typically get with drenching thunderstorms.

With northerly breezes in place from Wednesday through the rest of our extended forecast, overnight lows will generally be in the-upper 60′s, making for some pleasant nights and comfortable mornings.

Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around one inch, which would certainly help our drought situation. Some higher rainfall totals will be seen across north-central Texas, which is wonderful news for our friends and family just west of us.

Rain chances will wane as we head through the weekend. This will lead to more sunshine and daytime highs climbing back in the lower 90′s. With a drier pattern setting up for next week, look for temperatures to warm up, again, with highs climbing back into the middle 90′s, if not hotter.

