Mount Vernon joins the top 10 picks in week 4

Mount Vernon joins the top 10 picks in week 4
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - These are the top 10 picks for East Texas teams going into week four of high school football.

1. Carthage

The Bulldogs remain undefeated after shutting out San Antonio Cornerstone 34-0. The game was called in the third quarter due to the weather. This week they host the 1-2 Marshall Mavericks.

2. Chapel Hill

On the road in Greenville, Chapel Hill continued to do Chapel Hill things. The offense continued to surge by putting up 56 points. The defense held strong only allowing 14 points. This week they host Nacogdoches who looks to improve to 3-1 and give the Bulldogs their first loss.

3. Timpson

In last week’s Game of the Week, the Timpson Bears were given a tough test by Daingerfield. The Bears held on in the end and managed to stay undefeated by winning 33-26. This week, they travel to the Texas-Louisiana border to take on Waskom who is coming off a week 3 loss to Sabine.

4. Longview

This week’s Game of the Week features two of East Texas’ most historic programs and one of the biggest rivalries in all of Texas High School Football. The Lobos have bounced back after falling in week 1 to McKinney with wins over Marshall and Tyler Legacy. They host the Lufkin Panthers this week as the Lobos look to give Lufkin their first loss.

5. Kilgore

Kilgore is playing up a classification this week to take on Hallsville. After their game was postponed, the game between the Bulldogs and Pine Tree Pirates was finished on Saturday. Kilgore shut out Pine Tree 18-0. They try to stay above .500 this week against the Bobcats.

6. Malakoff

The Tigers stayed undefeated with a shut out over Salado in week 3. Malakoff follows up their 42-0 win with a road matchup against the Gladewater Bears. Gladewater is still looking for their first win while Malakoff tries to stay undefeated in week 4.

7. Winnsboro

Winnsboro escaped Hooks with an 8-point victory. They remain undefeated early in the 2023 season and will host New Boston in week 4.

8. Daingerfield

Daingerfield lost a tough battle in last week’s Game of the Week against Timpson. It’s the Tigers’ first loss of the season. They hope to rebound against a tough Center team who also lost their first game last week.

9. Garrison

The Bulldogs stayed undefeated on the year with a 26-0 win over Warren, their second shutout on the year. In week 4, they travel to Alto to visit the Yellowjackets.

10. Mount Vernon

The Tigers make their first appearance in the Red Zone Top 10 this week as they round out our list. The are coming off of wins in their first three games against Quinlan Ford, Gladewater, and Paul Pewitt. This week they travel to Gregg County to take on the 2-1 Sabine Cardinals.

