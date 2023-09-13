Lufkin Salvation Army invites families in need to sign up for their Angel Tree program in preparation for Christmas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin has sign-ups open now until the end of September for families needing assistance with toys, clothing and food for Christmas.

People who have children 12 or under or senior citizens 65 or older can sign up for assistance.

Salvation Army Captain and overseer of the Lufkin and Nacogdoches Angel Tree program, Jennifer Phillips, explained why sign-ups started this month.

Phillips said, “We want to try to relieve some of that burden because we see an uptake nationally in January where people who are already finding themselves in low income when they have that financial constraint of Christmas, because no parent wants to not have some gifts.”

Phillips said to qualify, you will need to be low income or anyone finding themselves having a need. To schedule an appointment, you will have to call your local Salvation Army to sign up. They will request favorite gifts or toys and get clothing sizes.

A donor will be assigned in November to pick specific items they would like for Christmas. Then gifts will be handed out at an event the salvation army will host in December.

The Salvation Army started the national Angel Tree program over 80 years ago to help assist families with Christmas.

