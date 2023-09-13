SFA to host volleyball tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA volleyball team is preparing to host their own tournament this weekend in Nacogdoches. The Lady Jacks will welcome the likes of Tulsa, Ole Miss and East Texas rival Sam Houston tomorrow night.

“Yeah, we’ve got Sam Houston coming in on Thursday. It’s not too hard to get fired up and ready to go for Sam Houston. It’ll be fun. It’s gonna be a really solid tournament with them and Tulsa and Ole Miss. So we’re gonna have our hands full again, you know, we, we get through a week and we, you just want to take a deep breath and then you’re like, Okay, you get to work and you look at whose next and you’re like, oh my gosh, you know, there’s no time to breathe. There’s no time to relax. So that’s what Falls all about. So we’ll just start getting ready for whoever’s next and right now that’s Sam Tolson and Ole Miss.”

And look for that game with Sam Houston to get underway tomorrow night at 6 pm in the Shelton Gymnasium.

