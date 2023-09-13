Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Showers and t’storms possible with below average highs

Scattered showers and t'showers likely today. Keep the umbrellas close!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Our cold front took its sweet time to usher in some “cooler” weather into East Texas yesterday, which lead to a range of highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s across the area. Thankfully today will be much better as skies are set to remain mostly cloudy all day with a decent chance for on-and-off showers and t’storms, so you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy as well as have plenty of time to get to work or school. Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, the more persistent cloud cover, and scattered rain chances, you can expect highs for this afternoon to likely only range in the lower to middle 80s for most of the area! Scattered rain will remain possible overnight, with more expected in similar on-and-off rounds for Thursday, Friday, and partially on Saturday. Some of this rain could potentially impact our local high school football games on Thursday and Friday, so you’ll want to keep that in mind while you make plans for this week. Skies will trend mostly dry Sunday through Tuesday of next week, marking a slow warming trend and placing highs back to near 90 degrees for most on Monday and Tuesday. Be sure you enjoy the 80s and rain while they are here! Next week is looking warm and mostly dry.

