Josh Rultenberg discusses GOP Biden inquiry, Trump Georgia case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - East Texas News’ Washington D.C. correspondent Josh Rultenberg spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler about current topics Wednesday night.

According to Rultenberg, the White House is calling the inquiry into President Joe Biden called for by Speaker Kevin McCarthy “all politics and no evidence.” Rultenberg went on to say that McCarthy has “flip-flopped” on this issue, as he’s spoken against unilateral calls for impeachment without a formal vote.

Other topics touched on in Wednesday night’s discussion were the United Auto Workers (UAW) strikes, former president Donald Trump’s ongoing case in Georgia, and a meeting between North Korean and Russian leaders.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.