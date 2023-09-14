Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin running back Young says Longview rivalry has deep roots

Young said he hopes to attend the Notre Dame game against USC.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin running back Kedron Young said he has been following the Lufkin vs. Longview rivalry since before he joined the Panthers.

“It’s always been a big game,” Young said. “Even when I wasn’t playing football I remember going to those games.”

Young’s interview was played on Red Zone Preview, which is streamed on East Texas Now on Wednesday at 8 p.m. during football season.

Lufkin Head Coach Todd Quick said the Panthers have been working hard since January to get to this point.

“We’re where we want to be right now but not where we want to finish,” Quick said.

Young, who has committed to Notre Dame, says he is enjoying watching the Irish this season. Notre Dame beat NC State, 45-24, last week.

“It was great to see them win,” Young said. “I look forwart to being there and showing them what I can do.”

Young said he is hoping to attend the Oct. 14 game, when Notre Dame hosts USC.

