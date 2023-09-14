Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall Coach Alvarez says run-blocking is improving

Reports from Longview, Lufkin and much more.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall Head Coach Jack Alvarez has reason for optimism after his Mavericks got their first win of the season in Week 3.

“It’s huge,” Alvarez said. “I always tell the kids the hardest ones to get are the first win of the year and the first playoff win of the year. You get those two out of the way, usually everything else runs smooth.”

Alvarez said run-blocking has been a focus for the team.

“I thought our kids did a better job of finding the edge as far as run-blocking goes,” Alvarez said. “We’ve gotten good at throwing the ball. Trying to get our run game to match our pass game was huge and we got a little closer to that.”

Alvarez’s interview was streamed on Red Zone Preview, which is streamed every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now.

Marshall plays Carthage in Week 4.

“You better be sound at what you’re doing when you play them,” Alvarez said. “They’re just a solid football team. They work hard and they’re talented.”

