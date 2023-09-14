Pockets of rain and cooler temperatures provide much-needed rain and heat relief

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was nice to have cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and most of all, some passing downpours making their way across our east Texas landscape today. This is the second day in a row in which we have had decent rain coverage and highs held down into the 80′s.

Your evening forecast calls for a 40% chance of lingering showers, tapering down to a 30% chance of rain by the mid-evening hours as temperatures more or less hold steady in the upper 70′s.

With upper-level winds blowing over Texas for the next couple of days, that will keep the cloud cover and scattered rains in place across our part of the state.

Our rain chances will be dropping off, but not falling out of the forecast, until later this weekend.

Friday’s rain chance will go down to 40% before it tails off to 30% on Saturday. Due to lower rain chances, daytime highs will be a bit warmer as we shoot for the upper 80′s tomorrow followed by 90-degrees on Saturday afternoon as a little more sunshine filters through the clouds.

Rain chances will wane as we head through the weekend. This will lead to more sunshine and daytime highs climbing back up to around the 90-degree mark. With more sunshine and dry weather returning early next week, look for temperatures to warm up, again, with highs climbing back into the lower 90′s.

With an onshore, southerly flows setting up by the middle of next week, our prospects for rain will go back up as the weather pattern looks to send more upper-level disturbances in our direction.

Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around one inch, with isolated, higher amounts certainly in play given that not everyone will receive the same amounts in their rain gauges.

