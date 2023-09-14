Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Preview of fun planned for 39th Annual Texas State Forest Festival-goers

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 39th annual Texas State Forest Festival at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo center this week.

This four-day event began in 1938 as a celebration of the East Texas heritage and has been an East Texas tradition ever since.

President and CEO of the Angelina Chambers of Commerce Tara Watkins said the event will start September 14, until Sunday, September 17.

Watkins said, “We just hope that you’ll come out. It’s going to be a great event. It’s a wonderful four days. Hopefully this great fall weather will hold for us. The carnival is bigger than we ever had in years past. More entertainment, the kids’ area is great. We’ve got log cutting and great food.”

Watkins said there will be plenty of entertainment, which includes a butterfly encounter, the Pirates of the Carribean high diving adventure team, and more.

She said they anticipate between 12,000 and 15,000 people to attend the event.

They’ll post live on their Facebook page daily over the next four days to keep the community updated on what’s going on.

She said the forest festival raises money for the chamber, the Angelina County Exposition Center, Angelina Beautiful Clean, and the Texas Foresty Museum to allow the county to make contributions back into the community each year.

