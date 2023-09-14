Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Red Zone Player Spotlight: Marshall’s Sawyer Whaley

Red Zone Player Spotlight: Marshall’s Sawyer Whaley
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - On the campus of the Marshall Mavericks, the players see a reminder of greatness, Y.A. Tittle’s presence. The NFL Hall of Famer, if nothing else, gives the town of Marshall history to be proud of, along with the team’s winning history.

One of those players keeping that alive is WR Sawyer Whaley. Friday night he made a spectacular catch in their first win, beating Henderson.

“The whole team wanted to go rally down there, get close to the end zone. Coaches decided to give me a chance. I knew I had to execute that play. I just knew I didn’t get up and get the bar so...”

Today it’s called being “Mossed,” named for former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss. Coach Jack Alvarez says Whaley makes his mark consistently.

“He’s made at least one big play down the field every week. He, he’s a solid hands guy, but don’t let him fool you he can go get the long one too. He’s got great link to him at the speed Hugo make a play for you,” Alvarez said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin.
Alligator removed from Lufkin lake
This reunion was three years in the making. Because of COVID-19, 94-year-old Barbara Carolan of...
Granddaughter takes 94-year-old grandmother across country to say final goodbye to 90-year-old sister
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
New York Jets
Jets win in OT with punt return TD by SFA standout Xavier Gipson
Laura Edmundson
East Texas native named Brookshire Brother’s Vice President of Pharmacy

Latest News

Red Zone Player Spotlight: Marshall’s Sawyer Whaley
Red Zone Player Spotlight: Marshall’s Sawyer Whaley
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Red Zone Spotlight
Red Zone seat cushions
Red Zone Preview
Mount Vernon joins the top 10 picks in week 4
Mount Vernon joins the top 10 picks in week 4