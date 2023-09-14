Van coach says team is ‘close’ to where they want to be

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Van Head Coach Jared Moffatt says his team is ‘close’ to where they need to be to have a successful season.

“A lot of that is revealed when you play good teams,” Moffatt said. “We think we’re close. But you can’t continue to be close. You can’t continue to be almost. You have to get there.”

Van pulled off a big 42-37 win over Lindale in Week 3.

Moffatt’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which is streamed every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now.

Van hosts Paris in Week 4.

