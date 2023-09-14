Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: California police officers administer Narcan to puppy exposed to fentanyl

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Credit: Irvine Police Department/KLTV

IRVINE, California (KLTV) - Body camera video released by police in Southern California shows officers saving a small puppy they say was exposed to fentanyl in a car last week. The incident took place Wednesday in the city of Irvine and two people including the dog’s owner were arrested in connection to the case, the Irvine Police Department reported.

