Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

2 East Texas students headed to college fishing combine in Alabama this weekend

2 East Texas students headed to college fishing combine in Alabama this weekend
By JD Conte
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH CO, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas high school students will travel to Decatur, Alabama this weekend for the Bassmaster High School combine. 122 fishers from 22 states will compete in front of 25 college coaches.

Caden Alexander of Huntington and Hunter Stuckey of Kilgore are two of five Texans headed to Alabama, starting Friday.

“I love it, the fact that I can branch it out and start it from Texas, and hopefully it’ll expand more in Texas and bring in more people that want to do it,” said Alexander.

This will be Stuckey’s second trip to the combine. A senior at Sabine High, he currently has a full scholarship offer from East Texas Baptist University. He says coaches look for lots of skills in fishermen, particularly their ability to man a boat.

“I’m expecting to do better, perform the way I want to perform,” said Stuckey. “Last year, I kinda messed up and I’m looking for new opportunities.”

Stuckey and Alexander can look forward to several events on Wheeler Lake in Decatur. Competitors will take place in a longest-cast competition, knot-tying, bucket flipping, and another exercise that requires boat operators to hit 3 buoys in the shortest amount of time.

This event is a big help in getting the attention of college coaches for these young fishermen. Alexander says he’s looking forward to proving himself.

“I just want to have the experience of being able to talk to these colleges and branch out to it,” said Alexander.

Hunter Stuckey, a senior at Sabine High School, is one of five Texas students who will be attending this weekend’s Bassmaster High School Combine in Alabama.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin.
Alligator removed from Lufkin lake
Laura Edmundson
East Texas native named Brookshire Brother’s Vice President of Pharmacy
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
State Commission seal
Board reprimands former Shelby County JP curious about satanic sacrifice
State agency releases report on Avinger man's cause of death in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team prepares Angelina County disaster plan
Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team prepares Angelina County disaster plan
SFA is preparing to celebrate it’s centennial anniversary.
Artifacts show richness of SFA’s 100-year history
WebXtra: Experts speak on Texas bill allowing schools to replace counselors with chaplains
Experts discuss Texas bill allowing schools to hire chaplains as additional counsel for students, teachers
2 East Texas students headed to college fishing combine in Alabama this weekend
2 East Texas students headed to college fishing combine in Alabama this weekend
East Texas officials say more rain needed before burn bans can end
East Texas officials say more rain needed before burn bans can end