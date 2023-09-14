2 East Texas students headed to college fishing combine in Alabama this weekend

SMITH CO, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas high school students will travel to Decatur, Alabama this weekend for the Bassmaster High School combine. 122 fishers from 22 states will compete in front of 25 college coaches.

Caden Alexander of Huntington and Hunter Stuckey of Kilgore are two of five Texans headed to Alabama, starting Friday.

“I love it, the fact that I can branch it out and start it from Texas, and hopefully it’ll expand more in Texas and bring in more people that want to do it,” said Alexander.

This will be Stuckey’s second trip to the combine. A senior at Sabine High, he currently has a full scholarship offer from East Texas Baptist University. He says coaches look for lots of skills in fishermen, particularly their ability to man a boat.

“I’m expecting to do better, perform the way I want to perform,” said Stuckey. “Last year, I kinda messed up and I’m looking for new opportunities.”

Stuckey and Alexander can look forward to several events on Wheeler Lake in Decatur. Competitors will take place in a longest-cast competition, knot-tying, bucket flipping, and another exercise that requires boat operators to hit 3 buoys in the shortest amount of time.

This event is a big help in getting the attention of college coaches for these young fishermen. Alexander says he’s looking forward to proving himself.

“I just want to have the experience of being able to talk to these colleges and branch out to it,” said Alexander.

Hunter Stuckey, a senior at Sabine High School, is one of five Texas students who will be attending this weekend’s Bassmaster High School Combine in Alabama.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.