Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team prepares Angelina County disaster plan

The Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team is putting together an evacuee and disaster plan for Angelina County.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team is putting together an evacuee and disaster plan for Angelina County.

This is in preparation for any natural disaster situations including tornadoes, flood, hurricanes, fires, etc. The plan is centered around the Expo center in Lufkin. Texas A&M Veterinary Professor, Debra Zoran gave a brief breakdown of the plan, and advice for people who have animals (cats, dogs, horses, cattle, etc.).

