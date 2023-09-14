Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team prepares Angelina County disaster plan

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team is putting together an evacuee and disaster plan for Angelina County.

This is in preparation for any natural disaster situations including tornadoes, flood, hurricanes, fires, etc. The plan is centered around the Expo center in Lufkin. Texas A&M Veterinary Professor, Debra Zoran gave a brief breakdown of the plan, and advice for people who have animals (cats, dogs, horses, cattle, etc.).

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.