Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Woman dies after getting shot in her home; Texarkana Texas police searching for suspect

According to TTPD, Rodney Lindley, 40, shot Mercedes Young inside her house.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Law enforcement in Texarkana is searching for a gunman who left a woman dead Wednesday evening (Sept. 13).

Around 5 p.m., the Texarkana Texas Police Department was alerted to a disturbance in the 3800 block of Alexander Street. Upon arrival, they discovered Mercedes Young, 30, had been shot and was suffering from significant injuries.

According to TTPD, Rodney Lindley, 40, shot Young inside her house. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rodney Lindley, 40
Rodney Lindley, 40(ksla)

Officers are still searching for Lindley, who fled the scene.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin.
Alligator removed from Lufkin lake
Laura Edmundson
East Texas native named Brookshire Brother’s Vice President of Pharmacy
State Commission seal
Board reprimands former Shelby County JP curious about satanic sacrifice
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
State agency releases report on Avinger man's cause of death in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Chaplains As School Counselors
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
ETX Fire Update
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office now responding to Coffee City calls; Sheriff Botie Hillhouse...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office now responding to Coffee City calls
Louie Gohmert talks Paxton impeachment, 2024 presidential race, plans for future
Louie Gohmert talks Paxton impeachment, 2024 presidential race, plans for future
Louie Gohmert
Louie Gohmert talks Paxton impeachment, 2024 presidential race, plans for future