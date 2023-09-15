Hanging on to low-end rain chances to start the weekend before we dry out, warm up

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was nice to have cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and most of all, a few more rounds of rain showers making their way across our east Texas landscape today. This is the third day in a row in which we have had decent rain coverage and highs held down into the 80′s.

Your Red Zone forecast calls for just a 20% chance of spotty showers lingering around kickoff time. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with kickoff temperatures in the middle 80′s, falling to near 80 by halftime, and middle 70′s by the end of the game.

Our rain chances will drop down to 30% on Saturday as more areas miss out on the rain than actually receive it. The skies will still remain mostly cloudy, which will hold temperatures down into the upper 80′s. This should make for some decent weather at the Texas State Forest Festival.

We then see a return to mostly sunny skies by Sunday as northerly breezes and drier air allows things to dry out with highs near 90.

With more sunshine and dry weather returning early next week, look for temperatures to warm up, again, with highs climbing back into the lower 90′s.

With an onshore, southerly flows setting up by the middle of next week, we will introduce a low-end, 20% chance of rain by next Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around a quarter-of-an-inch, which is far less than this past week as the weather pattern will not be as favorable for rainfall like we saw this week.

