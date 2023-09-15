Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage

FILE - Hugh Jackman, right., and Deborra-lee Furness Jackman attend the premiere of Apple...
FILE - Hugh Jackman, right., and Deborra-lee Furness Jackman attend the premiere of Apple Original Films' "Ghosted" in New York on April 18, 2023. Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children, the pair told People magazine Friday. In a joint statement provided to People, they said they “have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage."(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they said in the joint statement. Their separation was first reported by People magazine.

They said the statement would be their only one on their breakup. They added that their family is their highest priority and that they’ll undertake “this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

A representative for the couple confirmed the statement to The Associated Press Friday.

The couple met in 1995 on the set of an Australian television show where both were actors. Deborra-lee Furness at the time was the more established of the two. They married in 1996 and had two children: Oscar, now 23, and Ava, now 18. Jackman also ascended to major stardom in Hollywood and on Broadway.

The couple have been red carpet mainstays for years, posing together at the Oscars, at Broadway events and at the Met Gala, including the most recent edition in May. They attended Wimbledon together in July.

In April, Jackman celebrated their 27th anniversary with a tribute on Instagram.

“I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life,” he wrote. “Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.”

Furness, 67, is an advocate for orphans and adoption, especially in her native Australia, and one of the founding members of National Adoption Awareness Week.

Jackman, 54, who played the superhero Wolverine in several movies, is reprising the role in “Deadpool 3,” which is on hold due to the actors strike.

