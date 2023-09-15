Louie Gohmert talks Paxton impeachment, 2024 presidential race, plans for future

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former East Texas congressman Louie Gohmert says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is dividing and destroying the state’s Republican party.

This November will mark two years since Gohmert, the former U.S. House representative for Texas’ 1st congressional district, announced he would not seek reelection and would instead run for Texas attorney general. He made no secret of the fact that he was running due to concerns over Paxton and possible wrongdoing.

“I didn’t run for AG just on a whim. I was trying to protect Texas from what I could see coming,” Gohmert said. “I knew that he was dirty. I knew he would come after me playing the victim and making false allegations. But to me, it was a chance. And we were in real trouble. And we’re seeing that.”

“He’s likely going to be indicted after the primary when we can’t replace him.”

Gohmert would end up losing the Republican primary with a fourth-place finish behind Paxton, George P. Bush, and Eva Guzman. When asked if he regretted leaving his longtime seat in Congress, Gohmert said no.

“I expected what had happened. I knew he (Paxton) had nine to $10 million, and I had $1 million. I had 30 days to try to make an impact when the two other Republicans running had a year and a half or so. So, I knew it was a long shot,” Gohmert said.

With Gohmert’s fear of impeachment proceedings now a reality in Austin, the former congressman is sounding the alarm about Paxton and the state’s Republican party.

“This is ripping the party up and that’s what I really had hoped to avoid,” he said. “We just can’t afford to have Texas ripped apart.”

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys Dan Cogdell, right, and Tony Buzbee, left, during his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) (Juan Figueroa | AP)

When it comes to the 2024 race for the White House, Gohmert told us he thinks a number of candidates would make good presidents, including Ron DeSantis and Gohmert’s friend Tim Scott, but he also thinks former president Donald Trump is up for the job.

“As long as he’s careful,” Gohmert said. “Some people complained about his tweeting. His biggest problem was those he trusted to hire good people around him. I don’t think he’ll make that mistake again.”

These days, Gohmert’s life outside of elected office includes speaking engagements across the country. Comparing himself to Paul Revere, the East Texas native said he continues to fight for what he believes in. Will that fight ever take him back to elected office?

“I’ve learned not to emphatically say never. But I don’t feel a calling to run for anything,” Gohmert said. “I don’t see my role as running for anything again at this point. But I’ll do whatever I can to help the country.”

