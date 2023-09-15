Skip to content
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Watch Live
News
Elections
Video
Weather
Sports
Community
Contests
About Us
COVID-19
Home
See it, Snap it, Send it
News
Back to School
Space Shuttle Columbia
Politics
National
State
Editorial
Investigate
East Texas Ag News
Crime
East Texas Now
The Next Normal
Weather
Sign Up for ThunderCall
Lake Levels
Project Tornado
Meteorology Minute
Sports
Cowboys Camp
Local
National
Scoreboard
The Red Zone
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
East Texas Kitchen
Food News
Kitchen Pickin'
Main Dish
Side Dish
Desserts
Recalls
The East Texas Weekend
Traffic
Traffic On The Go
TxDOT Current Road Conditions
Video
Health
Community
Gift of Love
Mark in Texas History
Power Of Prayer
Focus
Calendar
Programming Schedule
Contests
About Us
Send a News Tip
Download Our Apps
Jobs
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Latest Newscasts
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Press Releases
Pet Project: Cindy
Pet Project: Cindy
By
KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Alligator removed from Lufkin lake
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Power outages reported in several East Texas communities
East Texas native named Brookshire Brother’s Vice President of Pharmacy
Latest News
Pet Project: Austin
Pet Project: Clint
Pet Project: Clint
Pet Project: Austin