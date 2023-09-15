Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA Lady Jacks take down Sam Houston

SFA Wins
SFA Wins(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Thursday night witnessed the battle of the Piney Woods volleyball edition, as SFA welcomed the Sam Houston Lady Bearcats.

It was a packed house at Shelton Gymnasium where the Purple Haze showed up to bring on the heat in the pressure cooker. Head coach Debbie Humphreys going for career win 801 as the Lady Jacks where pumped and glad to be back home.

And it showed, in the first set check out Camryn Young who gets the nice bump, it floats down to Jadyn Flynn who sets it up to Ariana Pagen who hammers it down to give SFA their first point of the match.

The Lady Jacks would continue to jump ahead early getting a quick 12-5 lead just minutes into the game. Students loving what they are seeing from this team so far.

Later in the first set, SFA still with a comfortable lead when once again Ariana Pagan throws it down with authority to take the ladies to game point.

And on the final play Pagan who was on fire puts it away with an exclamation mark. Lady Jacks win the set and would go on to win the match over Sam Houston proving tonight that they own the Piney Woods.

