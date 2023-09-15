Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Streets of Laredo’ NBC’s Dateline to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Friday on Dateline, an investigation is opened into a string of deadly shootings targeting women in Laredo.

For months, Dateline crews were in the Gateway City talking to people close to the investigation of the killing spree.

The man accused was Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol Agent.

The story unfolds right here tonight on KGNS on Friday at 9 p.m.

