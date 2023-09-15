WATCH: Alba-Golden’s Payton Dickinson untouched on 50-yard score

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - It took a month for Alba-Golden to be scored on, but the Panthers are still undefeated.

Alba-Golden prevailed over Big Sandy, 30-13.

Payton Dickinson started the scoring for the Panthers in the first quarter, taking an end around untouched for a 50-yard touchdown run. Alba-Golden led 24-0 at halftime.

Big Sandy scored in the fourth quarter, the first score the Panthers have given up this season, to make it 30-7.

