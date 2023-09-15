Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Alba-Golden’s Payton Dickinson untouched on 50-yard score

Dickinson's score came in the first quarter.
By Kyle Owens
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - It took a month for Alba-Golden to be scored on, but the Panthers are still undefeated.

Alba-Golden prevailed over Big Sandy, 30-13.

Payton Dickinson started the scoring for the Panthers in the first quarter, taking an end around untouched for a 50-yard touchdown run. Alba-Golden led 24-0 at halftime.

Big Sandy scored in the fourth quarter, the first score the Panthers have given up this season, to make it 30-7.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

