Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Snake wrangling company removes 20 rattlesnakes from Arizona home

Blood-curdling video footage shows the moment a fearless pest controller caught 20 rattlesnakes in an Arizona garage. Credit: Marissa Maki of Rattlesnake Solut
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

MESA, Arizona - Blood-curdling video footage shows the moment a fearless pest controller caught 20 rattlesnakes in an Arizona garage after the creepy crawlers refused to leave through a cracked door.

Marissa Maki - who is a snake removal expert - was dispatched to a garage in Mesa, Arizona, where she faced a record number of rattlesnakes during a single call. An Arizona homeowner called a rattlesnake solution team after he spotted a few adult snakes and some babies.

He had cracked his garage door in the hopes that the snakes would make their way out, but a few days later, they were still hanging out where he found them.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
An alligator was removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin.
Alligator removed from Lufkin lake
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Laura Edmundson
East Texas native named Brookshire Brother’s Vice President of Pharmacy
Power outage
Power outages reported in several East Texas communities

Latest News

Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton attends his impeachment trial in the Senate...
Texas AG Ken Paxton returns for closing arguments as his impeachment trial races toward a verdict
WATCH: Lava erupts from Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii
WATCH: Lava erupts from Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii
WATCH: Snake wrangling company removes 20 rattlesnakes from Arizona home
WATCH: Snake wrangling company removes 20 rattlesnakes from Arizona home
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, on Feb. 28, 2023....
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe’s strict data privacy rules