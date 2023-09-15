WATCH: Snake wrangling company removes 20 rattlesnakes from Arizona home

From TMX

MESA, Arizona - Blood-curdling video footage shows the moment a fearless pest controller caught 20 rattlesnakes in an Arizona garage after the creepy crawlers refused to leave through a cracked door.

Marissa Maki - who is a snake removal expert - was dispatched to a garage in Mesa, Arizona, where she faced a record number of rattlesnakes during a single call. An Arizona homeowner called a rattlesnake solution team after he spotted a few adult snakes and some babies.

He had cracked his garage door in the hopes that the snakes would make their way out, but a few days later, they were still hanging out where he found them.

