Woman pleads guilty in stabbing of roommate at Grayson College dorm

Aulmonique Ervin, 20, has been indicted on assault charges after stabbing her roommate in the...
Aulmonique Ervin, 20, has been indicted on assault charges after stabbing her roommate in the neck with scissors.(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A 20-year-old McKinney woman has plead guilty to stabbing her roommate in a Grayson College dormitory earlier this year.

Police said Aulmonique Ervin stabbed Emaya Williams, 18, in the neck with scissors on May 20th.

Williams survived the stabbing. She told us the two were paired randomly in January, and never had a bad interaction until that day.

Sentencing is set for December 7th.

