Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A year after suffering a serious brain injury in a football game, Cooper Reid is the homecoming king.

Cooper’s past year has included long stays at different hospitals and a return to home. He is now in a wheelchair and was escorted by his mother Friday night.

“Your homecoming king, Cooper Reid!” was the announcement followed by loud applause.

Reid’s journey back to recovery has received overwhelming support from the community of Troup.

“We are very fortunate again to be part of the community who stands by their people, loves one another, who are faithful and kind, just have been praying for Cooper, praying for us,” said Reid’s mother, Susanne Reid. “It’s the messages, the text messages, the phone calls, the food, it’s all that’s happened that keeps encouraging us.  It gives us hope. We’re just very thankful, blessed.”

