Dallas hosts the Seattle Sounders in conference action

Dallas hosts the Seattle Sounders in conference play
(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Seattle Sounders FC (11-9-8, second in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (9-10-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas +136, Seattle +196, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas and the Seattle Sounders square off in a conference matchup.

Dallas is 8-8-6 in conference matchups. Dallas is 5-0-1 when it records a pair of goals.

The Sounders are 10-7-6 in conference play. The Sounders are third in the MLS drawing 163 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has scored 10 goals and added one assist for Dallas. Marco Farfan has two assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Morris has 10 goals for the Sounders. Leo Chu has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 2.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Sounders: 3-3-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.5 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured).

Sounders: Dylan Teves (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

