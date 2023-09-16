Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teal season begins in East Texas

Smith County Game Warden Chris Swift talks about the challenge of hunting the birds and rules under which they can be taken.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - For East Texas hunters, it’s the traditional opening to waterfowl hunting: teal season.

It’s the shortest of all waterfowl seasons, running for only 16 days, mainly because teal are migratory birds that make a short stop in Texas on their way to Central America. One of the smallest species of duck, hunters love them because they are quick and agile, a true test of skill.

The 16-day statewide teal season started Sept. 9 and will run through Sept. 24. The daily bag limit on teal is six, with a possession limit of 18.

Smith County Game Warden Chris Swift talks about the challenge of hunting the birds and rules under which they can be taken.

