Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas State Forest Festival promotes butterflies as pollinators

(Louisville Zoo)
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A new entertainment piece was added to the Texas State Forest Festival this year where people can have an up-close encounter with nature.

According to Butterfly Encounter Entertainment Exhibitor David Tominus, butterflies are some of the most important pollinators in the world, outside of honeybees.

So, he decided to join this year’s festival to educate people on their importance.

“With all of the deforestation we’re doing, all of the growth that’s happening in the U.S. on the east coast and the west coast, it’s really causing a lot of problems for nature itself to be able to adapt to the environment that we’re actually destroying,” he said.

Tominus said the main objective in bringing butterflies is to feed them. He said it’s necessary to protect the environment in order for the food sources butterflies prefer to survive, and the more pollinators we have the more plants we have.

Then, the more plants we have the more food and clothes we’re able to have.

He said at the end of the fair, he’ll release the butterflies to promote repopulation and pollination.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Thomas has been arrested; Shalonda Johnson is still at large. There is a murder warrant...
3 suspects arrested, 1 at large in Longview murder case
Hunter Stuckey, a senior at Sabine High School, is one of five Texas students who will be...
2 East Texas students headed to college fishing combine in Alabama this weekend
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
SFA is preparing to celebrate it’s centennial anniversary.
Artifacts show richness of SFA’s 100-year history
A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US...
Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by tractor-trailer

Latest News

It’s the shortest of all waterfowl seasons.
Teal season begins in East Texas
It’s the shortest of all waterfowl seasons.
WebXtra: Teal season begins in East Texas
Boiling water
Boil water notice issued for areas of Nacogdoches
Pirates of the Caribbean bring high-diving act to Forest Festival
High divers showcase their talents at the Texas State Forest Festival