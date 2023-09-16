Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: First-half highlights as Tyler Legacy seeks 1st win

WATCH: First Half Highlights from Texarkana at Tyler Legacy
WATCH: First Half Highlights from Texarkana at Tyler Legacy
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas High came into Week 4 hot at 3-0 and Tyler Legacy is seeking their first win.

The crowd at Rose Stadium saw steady defense by the Red Raiders in the first half. The struck first with six-yard touchdown run by Luke Wolfe.

Texas High came back on the next drive and was looking to score but lost the possession on a fumble recovered by Nathaniel Kirksey.

Legacy went up 14-0 when Texas High tried a lateral pass that was knocked down by Barret Silvey and recovered in the end zone by Nathaniel Kirksey.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
An alligator was removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin.
Alligator removed from Lufkin lake
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Power outage
Power outages reported in several East Texas communities
Laura Edmundson
East Texas native named Brookshire Brother’s Vice President of Pharmacy

Latest News

Red Zone seat cushions
Red Zone Overtime
Overton vs Colmesneil
WATCH: Overton defensive back gets a pick-6
Red Zone Week 4 Mount Vernon at Sabine
WATCH: Mount Vernon’s Nusiard’s 96-yard kickoff return
WATCH: Kilgore’s Williams heaves 50-yard pass right into arms of Sanders
WATCH: Kilgore’s Williams heaves 50-yard pass right into arms of Sanders