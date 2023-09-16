WATCH: Jefferson’s Jermaine Hopkins is wide open on 73-yard score
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson played spoiler to the Hughes Springs homecoming in a 64-0 rout.
The scoring started with Karmon Williams taking a handoff and racing outside for a 31-yard touchdown run.
Tihmyus Taylor later threw a 33-yard touchdown to Chris Love to go up 12-0.
Taylor then found a wide open Jermaine Hopkins Jr. for a 73-yard touchdown.
