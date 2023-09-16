Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Jefferson’s Jermaine Hopkins is wide open on 73-yard score

WATCH: Jefferson's Jermaine Hopkins is wide open on 73-yard score
WATCH: Jefferson's Jermaine Hopkins is wide open on 73-yard score
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson played spoiler to the Hughes Springs homecoming in a 64-0 rout.

The scoring started with Karmon Williams taking a handoff and racing outside for a 31-yard touchdown run.

Tihmyus Taylor later threw a 33-yard touchdown to Chris Love to go up 12-0.

Taylor then found a wide open Jermaine Hopkins Jr. for a 73-yard touchdown.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
An alligator was removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin.
Alligator removed from Lufkin lake
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Power outage
Power outages reported in several East Texas communities
Laura Edmundson
East Texas native named Brookshire Brother’s Vice President of Pharmacy

Latest News

Red Zone seat cushions
Red Zone Halftime Show
WATCH: Alba-Golden’s Payton Dickinson untouched on 50-yard score
WATCH: Alba-Golden’s Payton Dickinson untouched on 50-yard score
WATCH: Alba-Golden’s Payton Dickinson untouched on 50-yard score
WATCH: Alba-Golden's Payton Dickinson untouched on 50-yard score
Red Zone forecast
Much cooler forecast in store for Week 4