Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s for most.
Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s for most.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clouds and fog this morning, clearing some through the morning. We’ll see partly cloudy to possibly mostly sunny skies for the midday hours, then more clouds return this afternoon. There is a low chance for a few showers today, about 20% for an isolated shower. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s for most, with some making it to the low 90s. For Sunday, a few morning clouds and possibly a shower, then sunny with highs around 90-degrees during the afternoon.

