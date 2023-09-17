Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Preston Stone accounts for 6 TDs in SMU’s 69-0 rout of Prairie View A&M

Preston Stone threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in SMU’s 69-0 rout of Prairie View A&M
File image
File image(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) — Preston Stone threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in SMU’s 69-0 rout of Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.

Stone completed 15 of 20 passes for 300 yards, and he also had a 5-yard touchdown run. He connected with Roderick Daniels Jr. on a 91-yard touchdown pass and twice for scores to Jordan Kerley. Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson also caught touchdown passes from Stone.

Kevin Jennings threw just three passes, two for scores, for SMU (2-1). Daniels finished with three catches for 155 yards receiving, and Kerley also had three catches for 83 yards.

SMU put up 566 yards of offense while holding Prairie View A&M to 156. Camar Wheaton had 75 of the Mustangs' 177 yards rushing. Wheaton capped the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Trazon Connley threw for 51 yards for Prairie View A&M (1-2).

SMU plays at TCU next Saturday before opening American Athletic Conference play hosting Charlotte on Sept. 30.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

