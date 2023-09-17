Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Rice eases past Texas Southern 59-7 behind JT Daniels’ 4 touchdowns

JT Daniels passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, true freshman Daelen Alexander rushed for two scores and Rice eased past Texas Southern 59-7 on Saturday
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — JT Daniels passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, true freshman Daelen Alexander rushed for two scores and Rice eased past Texas Southern 59-7 on Saturday.

Rice cornerback Tre’shon Devones recovered a fumble at the TSU 16 on the first offensive play of the game. Alexander scored from a yard out to begin the onslaught.

Daniels had scoring plays of 35 and 70 yards for a 21-0 lead at the 9:39 mark of the first quarter. The 70-yarder was Kobie Campbell's first career touchdown. A 36-yard connection with Luke McCaffrey made it 42-7 with 1:12 left before halftime.

Tim Horn made a career-long 48-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

Rice (2-1) was coming off a 43-41 win over Houston in the 42nd Bayou Bucket, led by Daniels' career-high 401 yards passing. Alexander also scored three touchdowns against the Cougars and added the decisive two-point conversion.

Jace Wilson threw for 104 yards, including a 14-yard strike to Jyrin Johnson in the second quarter, for Texas Southern (0-3).

This is the first time Rice has hosted local schools in consecutive games.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Andrew Thomas has been arrested; Shalonda Johnson is still at large. There is a murder warrant...
3 suspects arrested, 1 at large in Longview murder case
Pirates of the Caribbean bring high-diving act to Forest Festival
High divers showcase their talents at the Texas State Forest Festival

Latest News

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech tries to avoid 1st 0-3 start since 1971 when it hosts high-scoring FCS team Tarleton
Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with...
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances