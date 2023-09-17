Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech

Tarleton State says junior receiver Jaden Smith has full neurological function after being taken off the field on a stretcher and to the hospital during the Texans’ loss at Texas Tech. Smith was hurt in the fourth quarter Saturday night
(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Tarleton State said junior receiver Jaden Smith had full neurological function after being taken off the field on a stretcher and to the hospital during the Texans’ loss at Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Smith was hurt in the fourth quarter. He was down near the goal line for several minutes after a play while being treated by trainers from both teams. He was stabilized on a stretcher before being put on a motorized cart.

The FCS school said afterward that Smith was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, and was undergoing testing, but had full neurological function. Smith gave a thumbs-up with both hands as the cart was driving off the field.

“He was moving everything out there. He was talking to us. So the initial reports on the field were good,” Texans coach Todd Whitten said. “Certainly prayers up for Smitty. But I think, I feel like, you know, what I saw out there on the field was positive.”

Whitten said he was taken to the hospital “to make certain everything’s okay."

Smith finished with four catches for 62 yards in the 41-3 loss. That included an incredible diving one-handed catch for a 33-yard gain earlier in the fourth quarter.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire in his postgame availability said he wanted Tarleton State and Smith's family to know the Red Raiders would be praying for them.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

