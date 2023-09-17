Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas Border Patrol agents seize over 4,000 pounds of marijuana

Packages containing 4,466 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.
Packages containing 4,466 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized over 4,000 pounds of marijuana in a single stop on Thursday.

The seizure happened on Sept. 14 when a CBP officers referred a Freightliner tractor trailer for a second inspection.

During the inspection, CBP officers found 177 packages containing a total of 4,466 pounds of alleged marijuana in the trailer.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is $9,904,204, according to U.S. CBP

CBP seized the narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodville Police
Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Chris Crawford, of Mount Desert Island, Maine, films the raging surf near Otter Point in Acadia...
Atlantic storm Lee delivers high winds and rain before forecasters call off all warnings
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Latest News

Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck disrupts traffic at US-259, US-59 intersection
The Cologne Cathedral is Germany's most popular landmark and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Bishop of Tyler points to exodus in German church in warnings ahead of Vatican conference
Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies put up signs alerting residents to the burn ban in...
Running list of burn bans in East Texas
Woodville Police
Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face
Robber suspect
WATCH: Suspect with disguised face, big hat robs Houston convenience store