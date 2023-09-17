Texas Rangers investigating Woodville police incident

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident, at the request of the Woodville Police Department.

According to a post by the Texas Municipal Police Association, representatives were on scene assisting the Woodville Police Department and Tyler County Sheriff’s Office after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

“Sadly, the incident injured a brave officer, who was shot in the face and is currently fighting for his life,” TMPA Executive Director Kevin Lawrence was quoted as saying in the post.

DPS confirmed the Texas Rangers are investigating an incident at the request of the Woodville Police Department, but provided no further details.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.