Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Northern lights stun over Cantick Head Lighthouse cottages in the UK

Parts of Scotland were treated to a spectacular display of the aurora borealis, as in this jaw-dropping video. Credit: @cantickhead / SCI + TECH /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

LONGHOPE, UK (KLTV) - Parts of Scotland were treated to a spectacular display of the aurora borealis, with one Scot capturing a jaw-dropping video of the lights.

Also known as the Northern Lights, the aurora could be seen all across the UK on Tuesday — as far south as Cornwall in England. Usually, the rarely visible aurora borealis can only been spotted in Scotland and North England.

It is very rare that it can be observed further south, making Tuesday’s display particularly unusual. Photographer Alan Mackinnon was able to take a stunning timelapse video of the lights over Cantick Head Lighthouse on the Scottish island of South Walls in the Orkney Islands on Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Andrew Thomas has been arrested; Shalonda Johnson is still at large. There is a murder warrant...
3 suspects arrested, 1 at large in Longview murder case
Pirates of the Caribbean bring high-diving act to Forest Festival
High divers showcase their talents at the Texas State Forest Festival

Latest News

Parts of Scotland were treated to a spectacular display of the aurora borealis, as in this...
WATCH: Northern lights stun over Cantick Head Lighthouse cottages in the UK
Firefighters in Cincinnati saved a puppy who got stuck in a drain pipe.
Firefighters rescue puppy trapped in drainpipe
Woodville Police
Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot
The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says