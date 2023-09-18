Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Astros host the Orioles in first of 3-game series

The Houston Astros begin a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Baltimore Orioles (93-56, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (84-66, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (0-1, 5.40 ERA, .80 WHIP, one strikeout); Astros: Justin Verlander (11-8, 3.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -153, Orioles +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday to open a three-game series.

Houston has an 84-66 record overall and a 38-37 record in home games. The Astros have a 69-22 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Baltimore has a 93-56 record overall and a 48-26 record on the road. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .427.

Monday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has a .283 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 32 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs. Yordan Alvarez is 12-for-32 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 25 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-46 with two doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

