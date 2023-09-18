East Texas man beating all odds after being diagnosed with sickle cell disease at a young age

Hallsville, Texas (KLTV) - The CDC, says sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood cell disorder in the U.S. that affects more than 100,000 people every year.

Here in the Lone Star State, one out of every 2,000 newborns have sickle cell disease, according to the Texas Health and Human Services.

A disease that Daryl Rosborough has had since he was a child he was diagnosed at 2 years old. Sickle cell disease makes his red blood cells become hard and sticky and shaped like sickles and since sickle cells die early, it causes a constant shortage of red blood cells causing pain, fatigue, and at times even strokes.

“Sickle cell patients that hurt every day, wake up hurting, going to sleep hurting. They can’t remember the last time they had a pain-free day,” said Daryl Rosborough who has sickle cell disease.

Daryl is 46 years old, an age according to doctors he was never going to reach.

“I grew up being told I was not going to live past 18... I actually would be blessed to see 18,” said Rosborough.

He believes he is here for a reason and that is to help others who have the same illness.

“We needed an organization that will bring us together because I believe we are stronger together,” said Rosborough.

Daryl did just that, he created a Facebook group called Sickle Cell Warriors of Texas, to bring a community together but also to educate others about sickle cell disease after having a bad experience with medical professionals.

“I have been overdosed in hospital and sent home. I’ve been told I had not been in crisis and been sent home before,” said Rosborough.

Even through all of that, he says his faith pushes him to keep on going.

“If we can believe and put our faith in god everything is possible,” said Rosborough.

His love of music helps helps him as well.

“ A lot of people see me play and they are like is like you in heaven when you play, how I feel without noticing feel free.”

He plays his piano, not only for himself but also as a way to express his gratefulness.

“When I play that’s the only way I can tell him thank you,” said Rosborough.

This month is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month a time to bring light to the stories of those who are impacted by this disease.

