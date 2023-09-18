Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas state senator stands by votes to convict Ken Paxton

Texas Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville)
Texas Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville)(State of Texas)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Republican state senator representing East Texas released a statement Monday re-affirming his weekend votes to convict Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton was on trial in the senate after 70 percent of Republicans in the State House of Representatives voted to impeach Paxton in May. On Saturday, the Senate voted on all 16 articles of impeachment, ultimately acquitting him on each count. Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville), who represents the greater part of East and Southeast Texas and Jefferson County, voted “yay” on most counts, joined only by Sen. Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills).

“I voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton because of the credible testimony I heard and the many thousands of pages of evidence presented during trial,” Nichols said in a statement. “(T)estimony, combined with the totality of all the other evidence presented by the House Board of Managers, proved to me beyond a reasonable doubt that the Attorney General’s actions violated Texas law and his oath of office.”

Nichols said he was simply doing what he felt was right.

“The oath I swore, to render a true verdict based on the evidence presented, did not leave room for politics or second guessing,” he said. “I have - and always will - vote for what I believe is right.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodville Police
Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Woodville Police
Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face
Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck disrupts traffic at US-259, US-59 intersection

Latest News

Congressman Nathaniel Moran
Congressman Moran supports U.S. House Speaker McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry
Witness David Maxwell, former director of law enforcement at the attorney general's office,...
A former Texas lawman says he warned AG Ken Paxton in 2020 that he was risking indictment
A migrant from Columbia stands at a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
Court order allows Texas’ floating barrier on US-Mexico border to remain in place for now
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect