Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm

Mostly sunny and warm today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly clear skies this morning, temperatures in the 60s. We’ll warm into the mid 80s by lunchtime, then the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Skies will trend sunny to mostly sunny through the afternoon, with no rain in today’s forecast. Tonight, clear/mostly clear skies, temperatures dropping into the 60s overnight. Tuesday, a bit more cloud cover, highs in the low 90s. By Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, chances for rain will be returning to our forecast. We’ll keep low chances around into the weekend. Have a great Monday!

Most Read

Woodville Police
Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Chris Crawford, of Mount Desert Island, Maine, films the raging surf near Otter Point in Acadia...
Atlantic storm Lee delivers high winds and rain before forecasters call off all warnings
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Latest News

A farmer put up cameras to catch the critter stealing his veggies, but Chunk the hungry, hungry...
WATCH: ‘Chunk’ the groundhog munches away in viral, close-up farm videos
Parts of Scotland were treated to a spectacular display of the aurora borealis, as in this...
WATCH: Northern lights stun over Cantick Head Lighthouse cottages in the UK
Texas State Forest Festival promotes butterflies as pollinators